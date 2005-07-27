In the meantime, the drunk woman climbs into Jason's cruiser, grabs the radio and calls for help.
"Hello! Hello!"
"Officer down! Officer down! Bloomfield Road!" she calls out in a thick southern drawl.
Dispatch clicks over.
"Location?"
"Officer down!"
"You need to give us a location."
"Ol, Ol Bloo, Old Bloomfield Road by the Y," she stutters.
"There's been a tree limb or something… officer down! Officer down! Please! Emergenc…!"
"Dispatch 126, 137, are you up that way?" the dispatcher asks two officers on patrol.
"I'm, I'm on Bloomfield Road, headed towards Old Bloomfield Road," one responds.
The dispatcher clarifies.
"It's going to be Highway 55, at the 34 mile marker. Exit 34, mile marker, exit to 55 to Bloomfield Road there."
The confusion continues as the dispatcher works to clarify the situation.
"Ma'am, can you advise the status of the officer? Is he conscious?"
"Uh, I believe he's dead."
"Do you know what department this officer's with?"
A long, silent pause ensues.
"Ma'am what's the department name on the side of the police car?"
There are sirens in the near distance.
"Oh my God, are they coming!? Are they coming!?"
"Yes ma'am, we do have officers en route …. Can you tell us what the name on the side of the car is? What department he is with?"
"Ma'am can you advise if this is going to be a car accident or if this is just a vehicle versus tree, or what is this going to have?"
Monroe glances over at the cruiser, where the woman is still on the two-way radio. He reaches down, picking up the officer's uniform radio.
"Yes sir, hey, this is Chad Monroe … we're on the BG parkway."
With a shaky voice, he continues with a slight stutter.