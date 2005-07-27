It's a beautiful, clear night, as Chad Monroe quickly approaches Exit 34, just behind a 4-door dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

The brake lights in front of him cause him to brake in bewilderment.

He sees blue lights dancing along the treetops.

Then he sees the parked cruiser.

The tired distillery worker slowly opens his truck door and hops down from his cab.

He approaches the Corolla and taps on the window. Inside he talks with an intoxicated, barefooted woman in the passenger seat.

Driving is her 19-year-old son. There is a man and a child in the backseat.

"Have y'all seen anybody?" he inquires.

"No. We don't want to get out, because my mother and her boyfriend have been drinking," says the nervous teen sitting in the driver's seat.

His mother, sitting in the front seat next to him, is uncontrollably and hysterically wailing.

"That's fine, y'all just sit in the car and I'll go up and help him get this out, and we'll be on our way home," Chad assures them.

He walks up the slight incline of the exit ramp. And with his balled-up fist, he knocks on the back of the police cruiser.

"Is anybody out there?"

"Is anybody out there?"

Silence.

He warily makes his way around to the front of the parked, but still-running cruiser. He can see the side of the cruiser's door—sketched in gray, outlined in blue: POLICE, and just underneath in bold blue: BARDSTOWN.

Peering around to the front of the cruiser, he sees the limbs blocking the roadway in the cruiser's headlights.

Gingerly, he steps closer.

And then he sees the man in uniform.

A cop.

And blood.

Chad races back to the car and frantically tells the drunk woman that they need help.

"You need to try and radio somebody and I'll see if I can find any vitals or anything," he commands.

Then he runs back to the downed officer.

He removes the rubbish and straddles the bloodied body; desperately searching for a pulse -- for any indication of life.

Nothing.